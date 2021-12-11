Local Listings
Lubbock ISD joins State of Texas in lawsuit against mask, vaccine mandates for Head Start programs

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District is suing the federal government to block a vaccine and mask mandate targeting pre-K programs.

The district, along with the state of Texas, calls this requirement unconstitutional. It claims the mandate from the U.S. Department of Health and Human services oversteps the department’s authority over “Head Start” programs.

The order goes into effect next month.

It would require all pre-K employees and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and would require masks for children over the age of two.

The lawsuit filed Friday evening indicates the government knows it would be tough to keep masks on toddlers. The district argues that time focusing on masking will take away from childhood education.

Administrators note this mandate will also force parents to choose whether they will allow staff to force masking on their kids, or withdraw those kids from the programs.

This is a developing story.

