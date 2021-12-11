Roosevelt falls in State Semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The incredible season of the Roosevelt Eagles came to an end in the 3AD2 State Semifinals with a 47-12 loss to Gunter in Abilene.

Roosevelt had the best season in program history, winning District, beating Abernathy twice and Idalou plus they won more than 10 games for the first time ever.

Roosevelt finishes the season 14-1.

Congrats to Matt Landers and the Eagles.

We are proud of The Velt!

