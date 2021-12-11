Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Roosevelt falls in State Semifinals

Roosevelt falls in State Semifinals
Roosevelt falls in State Semifinals(Pete Christy)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The incredible season of the Roosevelt Eagles came to an end in the 3AD2 State Semifinals with a 47-12 loss to Gunter in Abilene.

Roosevelt had the best season in program history, winning District, beating Abernathy twice and Idalou plus they won more than 10 games for the first time ever.

Roosevelt finishes the season 14-1.

Congrats to Matt Landers and the Eagles.

We are proud of The Velt!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries, some serious, following crash at 50th St and Avenue A
1 killed, 2 injured in Thursday night crash at 50th & Ave. A
One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
1 killed in Friday morning crash at 82nd & Slide
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Southwest...
Lubbock financial planner seriously injured in motorcycle accident
Jennifer Read and her attorney Tony Buzbee hold a news conference on Dec. 9, 2021.
WATCH: Widow wants criminal charges filed in Chad Read’s death
LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report...
LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child

Latest News

Lubbock Cooper drops State Semifinal Game
Lubbock Cooper drops State Semifinal Game
KCBD News at 10 - End Zone Highlights for Friday, Dec. 3
End Zone State Semifinal Scores for Friday, Dec. 10
This is an ongoing investigation with Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
Slaton woman charged with shooting family member
Texas Football on Friday announced the passing of iconic Texas sportswriter, Dave Campbell.
Dave Campbell, Waco native and founder of iconic Texas Football Magazine, passes away at age 96