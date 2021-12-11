Local Listings
Slaton woman charged with shooting family member

This is an ongoing investigation with Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, December 9th, officers responded to a call of a disturbance at the 15000 Block of County Road 3100.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an individual had suffered minor injuries to his hand and arm. The victim was treated and cleared on the scene by EMS.

46-year-old Melissa Brillhart was arrested for aggravated assault of a family member.

This is an ongoing investigation with Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

