Texas Tech celebrates 33 student-athletes earning degrees

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics had 33 of its student-athletes receive either their undergraduate or master’s degrees this weekend during commencement ceremonies at United Supermarkets Arena.

Almost every Texas Tech athletic program had at least one graduate this weekend with Red Raider Football leading the way with 16 graduates, a list that includes five super seniors earning master’s degrees in Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Josh Burger, Seth Collins, Riko Jeffers and Colin Schooler.

Wes Kittley’s track and field program had the next-highest graduate count with Karayme Bartley, Gabe Oladipo, Chancellor Stephenson and Kameron Washington walking the stage from the men’s team and then Allyn Tyer and Ruth Usoro off the women’s squad.

Other sports represented this weekend include baseball with Easton Murrell, women’s golf with Anna Dong, volleyball with the duo of Cadi Boyer and Alex Kirby and then soccer with the likes of Ally Griffin, Sydney Almstrom, Brittany Martin and Charlotte Teeter.

A full list of Texas Tech’s graduates is located below:

Baseball: Easton Murrell (Communication Studies).

Football: Brandon Bouyer-Randle (Masters in Sport Management & General Business), Troy Bradshaw (Finance), Austin Brougham (General Studies), Josh Burger (Masters), Seth Collins (Masters), Patrick Curley (Mechanical Engineering), Kosi Eldridge (University Studies), Adrian Frye (Sports Management), Jonathan Garibay (University Studies), Jaylon Hutchings (Kinesiology), Riko Jeffers (Masters in Interdisciplinary Studies), Travis Koontz (University Studies), Parker McNeil (University Studies), Colin Schooler (Masters in Interdisciplinary Studies), Casey Verhulst (Masters), Weston Wright (General Studies).

Women’s Golf: Anna Dong (Sport Management).

Soccer: Ally Griffin (General Studies), Sydney Malmstrom (Human Sciences), Brittany Martin (Marketing and Management), Charlotte Teeter (Marketing).

Softball: Kelcy Leach (Management).

Men’s Track: Karayme Bartley (Masters in Interdisciplinary Studies), Gabe Oladipo (University Studies), Chancellor Stephenson (Masters in Personal Financial Planning), Kameron Washington (Media Strategies).

Women’s Track: Allyn Tyer (Kinesiology), Ruth Usoro (Communication Studies).

Volleyball: Cadi Boyer (Human Development and Family Studies), Alex Kirby (Human Sciences).