Santa Cops host Christmas shopping trips for Lubbock kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of Lubbock kids got a special escort to go Christmas shopping on Saturday.

Cops drove kids all over town as part of the 14th annual Santa Cops program.

Law enforcement with the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock, the volunteer-based program created to help meet the needs and fulfill the Christmas wishes of kids in our area.

Sergeant Timothy Seeley called it a heartwarming, and humbling, experience.

“We see families in these situations where they’re down on hard times or they’re single families or grandparents are raising kids. and it’s hard,” Seely said.

“It is a blessing for every single officer and everybody involved in this program and to come out and they open their pocketbooks to make sure these kids get a Christmas and help a family out every year.”

The Santa Cops picked up 25 kids on Saturday morning, starting with a breakfast at Lubbock National Bank.

Then the group went to Barnes and Noble, Cardinals and Walmart to shop, before spending some time together at Fore Golf and finishing up at Yates Flooring.

Melissa Corley, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, says this day is about more than just the presents.

“This just gives them so much Christmas spirit and cheer for the holiday season,” Corley said. “It gives them the things they need, the things they want. and it really helps create a great bond between law enforcement and the families in our communities. It’s just a win win all around.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides youth mentoring services to nearly 200 kids in our area.

Services are free, so if your child needs a mentor, stop by the organization.

Corley says they’re always in need of volunteers.

You can learn more on their web site here: https://bbbslubbock.org/

