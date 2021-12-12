Warm, breezy, and dry...another no burn day.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A return of the winds today with temperatures climbing back up into the 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday's forecast (KCBD)

We enjoyed one cool, below-average day before temperatures make a run at the 70s again. Winds will pick up today as well with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. With low humidity, our drought, and breezy conditions it is a good idea to avoid any burning for the next several days. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the South Plains for this afternoon (see map below).

Red Flag Warning (KCBD)

Besides the breezy conditions today, temperatures will be nice under clear, sunny skies. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 60s today but for the workweek expect high temperatures climbing closer to the 80s through Wednesday. Wednesday turns even windier with sustained winds between 20-30 mph, some gusts upwards of 40 mph are possible. Not likely to be as windy as Friday, but still could see some blowing dust.

Wednesday overnight a weak cold front pushes through, dropping highs for Thursday and Friday into the 60s. The weekend looks to be much cooler and at this time we could see some showers and possible our first wintry precipitation (crossing my fingers for some snow, but we will watch how this forecast plays out).

Enjoy the beautiful day today!

