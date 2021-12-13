Local Listings
Area High School teams listed in new Basketball State rankings(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of area teams are ranked in new Basketball State rankings

As the high school basketball season heats up, the new TABC State rankings are out for this week and there are a lot of area teams in the polls.

Tuesday night #2 Lubbock Cooper girls host #4 Amarillo.

Our Hoop Madness coverage starts Tuesdays and Fridays in January.

Girls

5A

Lubbock Cooper #2

Monterey #22

4A

Levelland #11

Seminole #19

3A

Shallowater #2

Brownfield #5

Idalou #8

2A

New Home #7

Sudan #11

Farwell #12

Sundown #15

1A

Sands #1

Nazareth #7

Jayton #8

Borden County #10

Hermleigh #17

Spur #23

Klondike #25

TAPPS

4A

Lubbock Christian #1

Trinity Christian #6

2A

Southcrest Christian #8

1A

Plainview Christian #3

Boys

4A

Estacado #19

3A

Shallowater #5

Abernathy #17

2A

New Home #7

New Deal #9

Olton #16

Farwell #17

1A

Springlake-Earth #11

Nazareth #12

Jayton #17

Whitharral #23

Klondike $25

TAPPS

4A

Trinity Christian #2

Lubbock Christian #8

2A

Kingdom Prep #2

All Saints #5

