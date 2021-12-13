Area High School teams listed in new Basketball State rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of area teams are ranked in new Basketball State rankings
As the high school basketball season heats up, the new TABC State rankings are out for this week and there are a lot of area teams in the polls.
Tuesday night #2 Lubbock Cooper girls host #4 Amarillo.
Our Hoop Madness coverage starts Tuesdays and Fridays in January.
Girls
5A
Lubbock Cooper #2
Monterey #22
4A
Levelland #11
Seminole #19
3A
Shallowater #2
Brownfield #5
Idalou #8
2A
New Home #7
Sudan #11
Farwell #12
Sundown #15
1A
Sands #1
Nazareth #7
Jayton #8
Borden County #10
Hermleigh #17
Spur #23
Klondike #25
TAPPS
4A
Lubbock Christian #1
Trinity Christian #6
2A
Southcrest Christian #8
1A
Plainview Christian #3
Boys
4A
Estacado #19
3A
Shallowater #5
Abernathy #17
2A
New Home #7
New Deal #9
Olton #16
Farwell #17
1A
Springlake-Earth #11
Nazareth #12
Jayton #17
Whitharral #23
Klondike $25
TAPPS
4A
Trinity Christian #2
Lubbock Christian #8
2A
Kingdom Prep #2
All Saints #5
