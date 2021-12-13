Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Rescue, recovery, cleanup continues in Midwest and Southwest

at least 80 people are dead after violent tornadoes over the weekend.

authorities fear death count could reach 100

Church fire in Muleshoe

happened yesterday morning at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

Sanctuary was damaged, but no one was hurt

Texas Tech Women’s Basketball defeats UNLV

Lady raiders won 68-61, improving to 7-2 on the season

next game is next Monday at the West Palm Beach Invite

