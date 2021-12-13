Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Rescue, recovery, cleanup continues in Midwest and Southwest
- at least 80 people are dead after violent tornadoes over the weekend.
- authorities fear death count could reach 100
Church fire in Muleshoe
- happened yesterday morning at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
- Sanctuary was damaged, but no one was hurt
Texas Tech Women’s Basketball defeats UNLV
- Lady raiders won 68-61, improving to 7-2 on the season
- next game is next Monday at the West Palm Beach Invite
