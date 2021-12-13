Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Rescue, recovery, cleanup continues in Midwest and Southwest

  • at least 80 people are dead after violent tornadoes over the weekend.
  • authorities fear death count could reach 100

Church fire in Muleshoe

  • happened yesterday morning at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
  • Sanctuary was damaged, but no one was hurt

Texas Tech Women’s Basketball defeats UNLV

  • Lady raiders won 68-61, improving to 7-2 on the season
  • next game is next Monday at the West Palm Beach Invite

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Source: KCBD Video
Driver dies from injuries suffered in Saturday morning rollover
Source: KCBD Video
1 dead after car drives into lake at Elgin & South Loop
Police lights
Slaton woman charged with shooting family member
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Latest News

Daybreak Today WX
Daybreak Today 6am WX 12.13
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
KCBD pet of the day
Daybreak Today Pet of the Day 12.13
Daybreak Today 6am 12.13
Daybreak Today 6am 12.13
Help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains by donating...
Weather changes this week