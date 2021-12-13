Family hosts memorial for WWII Veteran Bill Pasewark

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family and friends of Bill Pasewark gathered Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock for his memorial. Pasewark was a World War II veteran and long-time advocate for the South Plains Honor Flight.

He was a Sergeant at the time he stormed the beaches of Iwo Jima.

After coming home, he used his GI bill to go to college.

HE taught business and education courses at several universities, including Texas Tech. He wrote more than 90 textbooks, taught and mentored students, employees, business owners and families throughout his life.

Jim Jackson was Pasewarks’ friend of more than 31 years. At the memorial, he says he didn’t want to read his obituary to people who knew all about his life. Instead, he shared a list of words he associates with Pasewark.

“Honest, kind, precise, sincere, smart, trim, upbeat, veteran, warm, wise,” he said.

Even well into his 90s, Pasewark spoke to groups on World War II and what he learned from that experience.

Bill Pasewark was 97 years old.

