Holy Family Catholic Church hosts 22nd Nazareth Christmas Pageant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 22nd-anniversary production of the Nazareth Christmas Pageant will be staged on Sunday, December 19, and Monday, December 20, at 7:30 P.M. in the Holy Family Catholic Church in Nazareth.

The pageant tradition makes the Holy Family Church the place to be able to intimately know Christmas and soak in all its meaning through the story told by lavish costuming, lighting, and music. 14 scenes accompanied by songs present the story of Christmas as told by a progression of events including the annunciation to Mary by the Angel Gabriel in the Galilean village of Nazareth, the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, to a visit from the Wise Men adorned in robes, the flight of the Holy Family to Egypt and their eventual return to Nazareth, and much more.

Music, pantomime, and narration intermingle with the storytelling, enhanced by lighting that enhances the scenery. Elaborate scenes created by hometown artists and craftsmen move the story along and handmade costumes with ornate accessories such as the robes made from priest vestments and communion railing cloth, help the actors get into character. Many of the women who are working this year’s pageant portrayed angels in their childhood.

More than 100 residents of a village of just over 300 work tirelessly to present the pageant to visitors. In fact, this tradition traces back to 1972 when members of the Holy Family Church began enacting the Pageant. This year’s directors are Lisa and Nicole Schulte.

Multiple generations take part in the pageant and for them, it’s a source of community pride and common purpose. Church seating is first come first serve and arriving early is advised as the pews can accommodate just over 700. There is no charge for admission, although offerings are accepted.

For more information or to make group arrangements, contact the Holy Family Church at (806) 945-2616.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.