KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rose

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rose, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a seven-year-old female pitbull.

Rose is the sweetest girl, according to staff. she loves attention and hugs. She plays in the dainty play group. Staff thinks she would be a great emotional support animal, because she is a cuddle bug.

She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. If you want to give Rose a home for the holidays, her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

