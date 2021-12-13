Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rose

By Bobby Benally
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rose, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a seven-year-old female pitbull.

Rose is the sweetest girl, according to staff. she loves attention and hugs. She plays in the dainty play group. Staff thinks she would be a great emotional support animal, because she is a cuddle bug.

She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. If you want to give Rose a home for the holidays, her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Henrietta

