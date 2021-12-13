Lubbock Police investigate Sunday morning homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were shot early Sunday morning, according to Lubbock Police. One of the injured people later died from his injuries.

According to police, a report of shots fired was called in at West Texas Auto and Dent Repair at 48th and Ave. Q. When officers arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital by EMS.

Alijah Viramontes, 21, was seriously injured in the shooting. He later died at the hospital.

Sergio Valdez, 28, and Meagan Pena, 32, both had minor injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for an up to $5,000 reward.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

