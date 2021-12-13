Local Listings
Lubbock residents working to help victims of Midwest tornadoes

Lubbock resident Cat Gowdy is collecting blankets to send to Loan Oak First Baptist Church in...
Lubbock resident Cat Gowdy is collecting blankets to send to Loan Oak First Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, where people are being sheltered.(KCBD)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deadly tornadoes ripped through the Midwest, people on the South Plains are doing what they can to provide support.

Gary Vaughn, a retired firefighter, is leading one effort. With help from Lubbock Fire Rescue and a few of his friends, Vaughn is placing boxes at every fire station in town for donations to be dropped off. He’s asking for practical items, like gently-used clothing, coats, shoes and toiletries.

Since the devastating storms hit right before Christmas, he’s also asking for toys and batteries. Donations for babies like diapers and wipes are needed, as well as pet supplies like dog food. Vaughn and another retired firefighter will pick up the boxes Tuesday, Dec. 21, and drive them to the fire department in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Vaughn says he can be reached by phone at 806-778-5140, or email at papavaughn2020@gmail.com if you need someone to pick up your donation.

In another effort to provide relief, Lubbock resident Cat Gowdy is collecting blankets to send to Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, about 27 miles north of Mayfield.

Gowdy called the church, where people are being sheltered, and a pastor told her they need blankets. Donations can be dropped off on her front porch in the Vintage Township neighborhood, at 4614 120th Place. Gowdy says you can also call her at 806-831-1250 for more information.

