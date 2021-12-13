More wind next few days, cold weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been another warm December day. The typical high this time of year is around 55 and the temperature again climbed to the low to mid 70s today. It’s going to be more of this next few days.

TONIGHT: With some clouds in place, the temperature will drop to the upper 30s by morning. Typical low is 29.

TOMORROW: More wind than today, and a few degrees warmer. High near 76, mostly sunny, wind W/SW 12-22mph. The wildfire risk will elevate some.

Forecast high Tuesday, Dec. 14 (KCBD)

Here is the projected wind speed tomorrow afternoon:

Forecast wind speed Tuesday, Dec. 14 (KCBD)

NEXT FEW DAYS: Humidity will return to the region tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, which may lead to some fog. It’ll only drop to the low 50s Wednesday morning. Then it’s going to get windier and warmer Wednesday afternoon, wind SW/W 20-32mph with gusts over 45. This will lead to a higher wildfire risk.

Forecast wind speed Wednesday, Dec. 15 (KCBD)

The second half of the week will be cooler behind a front, likely 60s for the high both Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND CHANGES: It will turn sharply colder this weekend. There are still some pretty big differences in various computer models on whether there will be an upper-level storm system approaching from our southwest. That could bring us some showers. But this far out, and the fact one computer model instead takes a weaker disturbance well west and south of here, we aren’t banking on too great a chance for precipitation. It will be much colder, likely staying in the 40s Saturday.

Looking ahead, it’ll likely stay cool heading into next week.

