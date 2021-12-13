Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police identify victim in fatal crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.

One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say 36-year-old Danielle Walton was killed in a Friday morning crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.

The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021.

Walton was driving a Ford Fusion northbound on Slide Road. A Ford Expedition was traveling southbound when Walton crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic. Another vehicle, a Ford F-250, then crashed into Walton’s vehicle.

Walton died on the scene. The driver of the Expedition was taken to UMC with minor injuries. The driver of the F-250 was not injured.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Source: KCBD Video
Driver dies from injuries suffered in Saturday morning rollover
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Source: KCBD Video
1 dead after car drives into lake at Elgin & South Loop

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 180 new cases on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 211 new cases since Friday
Lubbock Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
South Plains Community Action Association hosting Holiday Festival
South Plains Community Action Association hosting Holiday Festival
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims