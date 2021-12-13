Police identify victim in fatal crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say 36-year-old Danielle Walton was killed in a Friday morning crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.

The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021.

Walton was driving a Ford Fusion northbound on Slide Road. A Ford Expedition was traveling southbound when Walton crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic. Another vehicle, a Ford F-250, then crashed into Walton’s vehicle.

Walton died on the scene. The driver of the Expedition was taken to UMC with minor injuries. The driver of the F-250 was not injured.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

