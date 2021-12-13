Semi backs into pole, knocks out power to some Lubbock-Cooper campuses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A semi-truck backed into an electrical pole around 9:40 a.m. Monday near Lubbock-Cooper High School. The collision caused a small fire and a power outage at Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary, Lubbock-Cooper Middle School, and the Lubbock Cooper ISD Administration Building.

There were several district operational buildings that lost phone service.

As of 9:56 a.m., the power was restored, according to South Plains Electric Co-Op.

There were no injuries reported in the crash with the semi. The fire was quickly extinguished.

