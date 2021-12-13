Local Listings
South Plains Community Action Association hosting Holiday Festival

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Project CHAMPS Navigator Program is hosting their first Holiday Festival of the Open Enrollment period.

The event will be held December 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter located at 3200 Amherst St. in Lubbock.

Trained and certified navigators will be on site to assist individuals in the health insurance enrollment process. The festival will also include COVID and influenza vaccinations and numerous agencies providing information on their services. PLUS, a Christmas film screening provided by The City of Lubbock.

Entrance to the festival is free to the public.

The Project CHAMPS Navigator Program assists community members in 15 counties of the South Plains area in applying for health insurance coverage through the Federal Marketplace- more commonly known as, healthcare.gov. Services are free of charge and scheduled via appointment. Appointments can be done in-person or virtually. Bilingual navigators are available for individuals who require Spanish language assistance.

