Texas Tech Red Raiders enter AP Top 25 poll

TTU vs. Tennessee on Dec. 7, 2021
TTU vs. Tennessee on Dec. 7, 2021(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech has entered the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 25 after earning a 57-52 overtime win over Tennessee last week at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.

The Red Raiders (7-1) were ranked throughout the 2020-21 season for the first time in program history and ascended as high as No. 7 in the poll. Tech, which has made the past three NCAA Tournaments, was not in the preseason rankings after finishing at No. 21 last season and has worked its way into the ranking in Week 6.

Tech returns to action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against Arkansas State at the United Supermarkets Arena before traveling to play No. 5 Gonzaga (8-2) in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at 12 p.m. (CST) on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona.

Baylor (9-0) moved up to No. 1 in the rankings after an impressive win over No. 9 Villanova on Sunday in Waco, while Duke (7-1), Purdue (9-1), UCLA (9-1), and Gonzaga round out the top-5 in the sixth poll of the season. The Big 12 is also represented by No. 7 Kansas (8-1), No. 11 Iowa State (10-0), and No. 17 Texas (6-2) to give the conference five teams in the poll. Oklahoma and West Virginia are also receiving votes.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

