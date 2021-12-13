Weather changes this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer weather is on the way, but so is our next cold front, and a chance of showers. Possibly wintry.

The Warm-Up

Monday afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer than yesterday. Once again, temperatures will peak 15 or more degrees above average for the time of year. Highs today will range from the upper 60s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-70s in the east.

Tonight partly cloudy, light breeze, and chilly. Temperatures will dip in to the 30s and 40s around sunrise tomorrow.

A little more tomorrow - more clouds, a little more breeze, and a little warmer. Tuesday temperatures will peak in the 70s.

A mostly cloudy and a breeze will lead to mild overnight temperatures (for the time of year) Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Inflatable Santa Alert

Anticipate a windy, dusty, warm Wednesday afternoon. Highs generally will hit the 70s and may approach 80 degrees in the eastern viewing area (east of the Caprock). The wind may gust near or greater than 50 mph. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are likely.

Take time today or tomorrow to secure outdoor items that may become airborne or damaged in strong winds.

The Chill

The warmth and wind will be followed by a strong cold front late Wednesday. I expect lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. That is still mild for the end of Autumn. Winter officially begins with the Winter Solstice next Tuesday.

The Tease

Data today (as it did over the weekend) hints at (a tease) showers Saturday and Sunday. Possibly some wintry showers at times. As of now, it is a slight chance. As of now, only light amounts are expected.

Stay Tuned

New data becomes available throughout each day. As the First Alert Forecast Team assesses this information it may lead us to adjust the forecast. Watch for those potential updates in our 10-Day or Weekend forecasts here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.

Meteor Shower Tonight

The Geminids Meteor Shower peaks tonight. Viewing conditions will be fair to poor. Occasional clouds may obscure your view of these shooting stars. Otherwise, the best viewing time is around 3 AM. Dress for quite a chill. Get as far from light pollution as you can. Face eastward and... look up!

Christmas is for Kids Campaign

You can help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains. KCBD, Comet Cleaners, and Child Protective Services (CPS), are collecting gifts for children of all ages that are in the care of CPS. Drop off your unwrapped gift or gifts at any Comet Cleaners in Lubbock.

Toys are always great, but clothing items also are needed. Donations will be accepted through December 20.

