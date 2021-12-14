Local Listings
Watch: Beto O’Rourke visits Lubbock for meet-and-greet

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke hosted a meet and greet in Lubbock today at Mae Simmons Park. He addressed issues facing rural Texas.

Beto O’Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan, born and raised in El Paso where he has served as a small business owner, a city council representative and a member of Congress.

Beto is running for governor of Texas.

Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

