Watch: Beto O’Rourke visits Lubbock for meet-and-greet
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke hosted a meet and greet in Lubbock today at Mae Simmons Park. He addressed issues facing rural Texas.
Beto O’Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan, born and raised in El Paso where he has served as a small business owner, a city council representative and a member of Congress.
Beto is running for governor of Texas.
