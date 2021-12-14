Local Listings
City of Hobbs names Deputy Chief August Fons as Interim Police Chief

Deputy Chief August Fons was appointed as Acting/Interim Police Chief, effective Monday, December 13, 2021.
Deputy Chief August Fons was appointed as Acting/Interim Police Chief, effective Monday, December 13, 2021.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 8, 2021, John Ortolano submitted his resignation as Hobbs Police Chief to Hobbs City Manager after serving int he position for more than two years.

Mr. Ortolano’s resignation is effective January 8, 2022. The City of Hobbs is thankful to Mr. Ortolano for his time in the position along with his overall time in public service and law enforcement.

As an organization, the City of Hobbs’ focus is maintaining an unparalleled level of service in each and every City of Hobbs department for the benefit of both the employees and the public.

City Manager Manny Gomez stated, ”Today marks a clear opportunity for the City of Hobbs and the Hobbs Police Department (HPD) to carry the current momentum forward and focus on identifying the ways in which we can improve the services we provide to the residents of Hobbs. HPD is poised to forge ahead. I firmly believe the department is headed in the right direction, and my hat goes off to the men and women that continue to suit up day after day and willingly put our citizens’ safety before their own. I have long believed that a culture of excellence transcends any one person, myself included. It is my goal to continue to foster and improve the culture of excellence that exists at the City of Hobbs.”

Deputy Chief August Fons was appointed as Acting/Interim Police Chief, effective Monday, December 13, 2021. The City considered it imperative as an organization to move quickly in solidifying an interim solution for the health and consistency of the Hobbs Police Department. A posting for the position will follow.

