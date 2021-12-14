Competition coming after Lubbock Co. Republicans release final candidate list for March 2022 Primary

**Release from the Lubbock County Republican Party**

Here is the complete list of the filers for the March 1, 2022 Republican Party Primary that filed after our last press release on December 10, 2021. The applicants for each office are listed in the order in which their application was received. The filing period ended at 6 p.m. December 13, 2021.

Lubbock County Judge: Gary Boren

County Court at Law No. 2: Chris Wanner

County Court at Law No. 2: Bob Nebb

Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4: Jordan Rackler

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Frank Gutierrez

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4: T.J. McAuley

Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman: Cole Shooter

The complete list of applications received prior to December 10th, 2021 are listed below.

Texas State Representative, District 84: Carl Tepper

Texas State Representative, District 84: Kade Wilcox

Texas State Representative, District 84: Cheryl Little

Texas State Representative, District 84: David Glasheen

137th District Court: John “Trey” McClendon

237th District Court: Les Hatch

364th District Court: Billy Eichman

Lubbock County Judge – Curtis Parrish

Lubbock County Treasurer – Chris Winn

County Court at Law No. 1: Mark Hocker

County Court at Law No. 2: Tom Brummett

County Court at Law No. 3: Ben Webb

Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney: K. Sunshine Stanek

Lubbock County Clerk: Kelly J. Pinion

Lubbock County District Clerk: Sara Smith

Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2: Jason Corley

Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4: Chad W. Seay

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1: Jim Hansen

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2: Susan Rowley

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4: Lance Cansino

Precinct Chairs:

Precinct 2: Patrick Kelly

Precinct 5: Dora T. Cortez

Precinct 15: Kay Harris

Precinct 18: Dwight Finckbone

Precinct 21: Gordon T. Lee

Precinct 22: Jane Elizabeth Anderson

Precinct 27: Gulrez (“Gus”) Khan

Precinct 28: Deanne Clark

Precinct 29: Anah Menjares

Precinct 33: Tricia Hays

Precinct 47: Mikel Ward

Precinct 62: Ken Corbin

Precinct 66: Skeet Workman

Precinct 66: Ricky Wilks

Precinct 75: Jan Powell

Precinct 104: Melissa Chamales

Precinct 120: Lori Little

Precinct 123: Mary Ann Bridges

Precinct 128: Steve Evans

Precinct 129: Rob Snyder

Precinct 140: Betsy Bloechl

Precinct 155: Lynda Hogue

LCRP has been advised that the Secretary of State has modified the filing deadlines for precinct chairs. The normal filing period for precinct chairs ended on December 1, 2021. A second filing period has been set for Saturday, January 15th, 2022 through Saturday, February 12, 2022. We do not anticipate keeping set office hours during that filing period, so interested candidates should contact the Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or by sending an email to chairman@lubbockgop.org. LCRP Headquarters is located at 2642 34th Street in Liberty Plaza.

For more information, please contact chairman@lubbockgop.org or call 806-797-3197.

