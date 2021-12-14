Competition coming after Lubbock Co. Republicans release final candidate list for March 2022 Primary
**Release from the Lubbock County Republican Party**
Here is the complete list of the filers for the March 1, 2022 Republican Party Primary that filed after our last press release on December 10, 2021. The applicants for each office are listed in the order in which their application was received. The filing period ended at 6 p.m. December 13, 2021.
Lubbock County Judge: Gary Boren
County Court at Law No. 2: Chris Wanner
County Court at Law No. 2: Bob Nebb
Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4: Jordan Rackler
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Frank Gutierrez
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4: T.J. McAuley
Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman: Cole Shooter
The complete list of applications received prior to December 10th, 2021 are listed below.
Texas State Representative, District 84: Carl Tepper
Texas State Representative, District 84: Kade Wilcox
Texas State Representative, District 84: Cheryl Little
Texas State Representative, District 84: David Glasheen
137th District Court: John “Trey” McClendon
237th District Court: Les Hatch
364th District Court: Billy Eichman
Lubbock County Judge – Curtis Parrish
Lubbock County Treasurer – Chris Winn
County Court at Law No. 1: Mark Hocker
County Court at Law No. 2: Tom Brummett
County Court at Law No. 3: Ben Webb
Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney: K. Sunshine Stanek
Lubbock County Clerk: Kelly J. Pinion
Lubbock County District Clerk: Sara Smith
Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2: Jason Corley
Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4: Chad W. Seay
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1: Jim Hansen
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2: Susan Rowley
Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4: Lance Cansino
Precinct Chairs:
Precinct 2: Patrick Kelly
Precinct 5: Dora T. Cortez
Precinct 15: Kay Harris
Precinct 18: Dwight Finckbone
Precinct 21: Gordon T. Lee
Precinct 22: Jane Elizabeth Anderson
Precinct 27: Gulrez (“Gus”) Khan
Precinct 28: Deanne Clark
Precinct 29: Anah Menjares
Precinct 33: Tricia Hays
Precinct 47: Mikel Ward
Precinct 62: Ken Corbin
Precinct 66: Skeet Workman
Precinct 66: Ricky Wilks
Precinct 75: Jan Powell
Precinct 104: Melissa Chamales
Precinct 120: Lori Little
Precinct 123: Mary Ann Bridges
Precinct 128: Steve Evans
Precinct 129: Rob Snyder
Precinct 140: Betsy Bloechl
Precinct 155: Lynda Hogue
LCRP has been advised that the Secretary of State has modified the filing deadlines for precinct chairs. The normal filing period for precinct chairs ended on December 1, 2021. A second filing period has been set for Saturday, January 15th, 2022 through Saturday, February 12, 2022. We do not anticipate keeping set office hours during that filing period, so interested candidates should contact the Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or by sending an email to chairman@lubbockgop.org. LCRP Headquarters is located at 2642 34th Street in Liberty Plaza.
For more information, please contact chairman@lubbockgop.org or call 806-797-3197.
