Cotton Court supports Ronald McDonald Charities of the Southwest

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Cotton Court Hotel, by Valencia Hotel Group encourages guests to bring a new, unwrapped toy to a bin in their lobby in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest. Monetary donations also are being accepted at the hotel’s front desk.

The toy drive runs through Monday, Dec. 20 in order to allow Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest staff to deliver toys to children spending the holidays in local hospitals.

Throughout the season, Cotton Court, located at 1610 Broadway, also invites guests to Light Up The Night with hand-crafted, vibrant cocktails, perfect for the holidays at the Court’s Midnight Shift Restaurant and Bar.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.