Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cotton Court supports Ronald McDonald Charities of the Southwest

(Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Cotton Court Hotel, by Valencia Hotel Group encourages guests to bring a new, unwrapped toy to a bin in their lobby in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest. Monetary donations also are being accepted at the hotel’s front desk.

The toy drive runs through Monday, Dec. 20 in order to allow Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest staff to deliver toys to children spending the holidays in local hospitals.

Throughout the season, Cotton Court, located at 1610 Broadway, also invites guests to Light Up The Night with hand-crafted, vibrant cocktails, perfect for the holidays at the Court’s Midnight Shift Restaurant and Bar.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
Police identify victim in fatal crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.
Lubbock Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor moves for acquittal on false statement charge, date set for hearing on $1.7 million forfeiture

Latest News

Deputy Chief August Fons was appointed as Acting/Interim Police Chief, effective Monday,...
City of Hobbs names Deputy Chief August Fons as Interim Police Chief
Help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains by donating...
More wind and warmth, then colder
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Lubbock County Republican Party logo (Source: Facebook)
Competition coming after Lubbock Co. Republicans release final candidate list for March 2022 Primary