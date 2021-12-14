Local Listings
Council weighs on street work proposal costs

This is the second time the Council has talked about the path forward on major projects...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City Council members agree there will be a new bond package for street maintenance next year. The question is, when.

Some of the panel have expressed opinions of unfair influence on November’s vote.

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy, of District 6 said “People who really care about Lubbock do not politicize street bonds”, while Councilman Randy Christian of District 5 added, “People who politicize these things should be ashamed of themselves.”

One of the biggest reasons to put a proposal of some sort on the May ballot is the cost.

Christian said that if the city waits until May, the construction costs would mean fewer projects would get done with $175 million dollars.

Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris of District 2 said the city can’t kick the can down the road any further. But Joy says May would be too soon since that is also an election for new council members.

“If this same political force out there that was advocating secretly against the bond and not coming to the council and asking questions, if they’re going to continue to do that, then it really doesn’t do any good to put it back.”

The deadline to put any proposal on the May ballot is February 18th.

