Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Covenant Health hosts diabetes support group

Covenant Health
Covenant Health(Covenant Health)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Covenant Health LifeStyle Centre will host a free support group for those in our community living with diabetes. The group is available so participants feel like they can confide in others in similar situations with the addition of added education to help them manage their diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) website, there are about 2.8 million people in Texas living with diabetes.

Meetings are led by participants in the group with appearances by industry experts such as dentists, fitness specialists, and certified diabetes educators. Some of the topics to be discussed include:

-Diabetic Meal Planning and Nutrition -Exercise and Physical Activity

-Weight Management -Stress Management

-Tracking and Monitoring Blood Sugars -Diabetic Medication and Injection Devices

-Wound Care and Prevention -Heart Health

-Dental Health

Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings, once-a-month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Covenant Health LifeStyle Centre on the top floor of the east parking garage off 21st and Knoxville.

October 19, 2021 November 16, 2021

December 21, 2021 January 18, 2021

For more information, visit: https://www.covenanthealth.org/patients-and-visitors/for-patients/classes-events/event-details/?Event=7

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
Police identify victim in fatal crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.
Lubbock Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor moves for acquittal on false statement charge, date set for hearing on $1.7 million forfeiture

Latest News

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke visits Lubbock for meet-and-greet
Beto O'Rourke meet and greet, Lubbock
KCBD News at Noon
Deputy Chief August Fons was appointed as Acting/Interim Police Chief, effective Monday,...
City of Hobbs names Deputy Chief August Fons as Interim Police Chief