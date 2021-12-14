Covenant Health hosts diabetes support group

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Covenant Health LifeStyle Centre will host a free support group for those in our community living with diabetes. The group is available so participants feel like they can confide in others in similar situations with the addition of added education to help them manage their diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) website, there are about 2.8 million people in Texas living with diabetes.

Meetings are led by participants in the group with appearances by industry experts such as dentists, fitness specialists, and certified diabetes educators. Some of the topics to be discussed include:

-Diabetic Meal Planning and Nutrition -Exercise and Physical Activity

-Weight Management -Stress Management

-Tracking and Monitoring Blood Sugars -Diabetic Medication and Injection Devices

-Wound Care and Prevention -Heart Health

-Dental Health

Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings, once-a-month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Covenant Health LifeStyle Centre on the top floor of the east parking garage off 21st and Knoxville.

October 19, 2021 November 16, 2021

December 21, 2021 January 18, 2021

For more information, visit: https://www.covenanthealth.org/patients-and-visitors/for-patients/classes-events/event-details/?Event=7

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.