Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

City Council on redistricting vote

  • The Lubbock City Council will hold its second and final vote on a new council district maps
  • Council members say the map will keep representation proportional across the city
  • Maps and data discussed are published on the City Secretary’s web page. You can access it by clicking here.

Beto O’Rourke to visit Lubbock

  • Texas Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in Lubbock
  • He will hold a meet and greet at the south pavilion at Mae Simmons Park at noon

Lubbock supports Kentucky tornado victims

  • Retired firefighter Gary Vaughn and some friends will collect donations for a week from boxes set up at every Lubbock fire station
  • They are asking for donations of gently used clothes, coats, shoes and toiletries
  • Read more on how you can help here: Lubbock residents working to help victims of Midwest tornadoes

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

