Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

City Council on redistricting vote

The Lubbock City Council will hold its second and final vote on a new council district maps

Council members say the map will keep representation proportional across the city

Maps and data discussed are published on the City Secretary’s web page. You can access it by clicking here.

Beto O’Rourke to visit Lubbock

Texas Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in Lubbock

He will hold a meet and greet at the south pavilion at Mae Simmons Park at noon

Lubbock supports Kentucky tornado victims

Retired firefighter Gary Vaughn and some friends will collect donations for a week from boxes set up at every Lubbock fire station

They are asking for donations of gently used clothes, coats, shoes and toiletries

Read more on how you can help here: Lubbock residents working to help victims of Midwest tornadoes

