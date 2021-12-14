Local Listings
Disaster Relief volunteers of NWTX loading +200 flood buckets

(Source: Home Depot)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Wednesday, December 15, the Disaster Relief volunteers of the Northwest Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church (1401 Avenue M) will load more than 200 flood buckets for shipment to a Disaster Depot in Kerrville, Tx.

At 10:00 A.M., the team will assemble the buckets which are crucial for disaster response use by teams, volunteers, and homeowners who assist in clean-up and rehabilitation efforts of structure, building, or homes. The bucket includes supplies and materials that help clean a damaged property.

The flood buckets were produced by Methodist churches and groups throughout Northwest Texas and New Mexico and will be used as required in incidents in Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri, or anywhere else where they might be needed.

These flood buckets were in local storage at Oakwood Methodist Church during the pandemic.

If you wish to help, you may contact any Methodist church. Also, due to its portability and speed, cash donations are being accepted to alleviate the immediate impact. For questions, you may contact the Conference Disaster Coordinator Charlie Brown at (806) 789-0791 during regular business hours.

