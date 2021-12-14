Local Listings
Federal trial set for O’Donnell man charged with possessing photos of child, animal sexual abuse

Santiago Alberto Williams, 29, of O'Donnell
Santiago Alberto Williams, 29, of O'Donnell(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An O’Donnell man has been officially charged with possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 8, 2021.

The federal complaint filed on November 19 shows the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on 9th Street in O’Donnell on Aug. 21. The disturbance was between a woman and 29-year-old Santiago Alberto Williams. When deputies arrived, the woman was gone but spoke to law enforcement on the phone.

She asked why no one was doing anything about the child pornography on Williams’ phone. She described the graphic image to deputies.

On Aug. 28, deputies returned to Williams’ residence and asked for consent to search his phone. He consented and deputies reported to have found graphic content of bestiality and child pornography. His browser history also showed searches containing keywords relating to bestiality with children and child pornography. One image found on his phone involved a child under the age of 2.

Deputies reported more than 2,500 images of child pornography and more than 100 images of bestiality were found on his phone.

On Tuesday, his federal jury trial was set for February 7, 2022. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where it is ordered he will be held until his trial.

