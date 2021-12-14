Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.(Hobby Lobby)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hobby Lobby is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 starting Jan. 1, 2022.

“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green.

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.

The company has since raised its minimum wage a dozen times, according to a news release.

“We’ve worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers,” Green said.

Hobby Lobby also touts itself on providing great benefits to eligible employees.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
Police identify victim in fatal crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.
Lubbock Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor moves for acquittal on false statement charge, date set for hearing on $1.7 million forfeiture

Latest News

Nicaraguan migrants Emanuel Mendoza, Edgar Sequeira, Benjamin Villalta, Aura Berrios and Juana...
Court won’t allow reversal of Trump remain-in-Mexico policy
FILE - A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they...
Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron
Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents
People walk through a partially flooded homeless encampment at Riverwalk Park in Santa Cruz,...
Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain