KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spirit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Spirit, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull.

Staff says she’s super sweet, affectionate and loves to give kisses and get hugs. Spirit loves to play outside and gets along well with other dogs. Her favorite thing to do is run.

She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. If you want to give Spirit a home for the holidays, her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

