LCU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs are #1 at the same time

Lubbock Christian University Athletics Logo (Courtesy LCU)
By Chris Due
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the first time in Lubbock Christian University history, the men’s and women’s basketball programs are simultaneously the No.1 teams in the country, as national rankings were released Tuesday. The LCU men’s basketball program remained No.1 in the NABC and D2SIDA national polls, while the Lady Chaparrals moved back into the No.1 spot in the WBCA poll. 

The NAIA used to govern both national rankings when both programs were part of NAIA, but national polls in men’s and women’s basketball are conducted by different organizations in NCAA Division II, so no organization tracks the last time in NCAA Division II that one university had the top spot in men’s and women’s basketball at the same time. 

The Chaps men’s program, which takes a 9-0 record into Tuesday night’s home game against Cameron, holds the No.1 spot for a fourth consecutive week. LCU made their season debut in the national preseason polls at No.9 in NABC and No.4 in D2SIDA before working into the top spot for the first time in program history. 

The Lady Chaps claimed the No.1 spot in the WBCA’s National Top-25 Preseason Poll for the first time in program history this year, and also for the first time they were the favorites in both the WBCA and D2SIDA preseason polls. LCU fell to CSU Pueblo in Lakewood, Colo., which ended their 39-game win streak and knocked them out of the No.1 spot. For three consecutive polls, LCU was not in the No.1 spot, but they worked their way back to the top spot in the WBCA poll Tuesday. They are No.4 in this week’s D2SIDA poll (moved up from the No.6 spot). 

The Lady Chaps are 10-1 this season and they also face Cameron in their next contest. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but to assist Cameron’s travel and the Aggies postponed game from Tuesday (at Eastern New Mexico), the game has been moved to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. inside Rip Griffin Center. The changes on the women’s side has no effect on Tuesday’s men’s contest between LCU and Cameron.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Christian University.

