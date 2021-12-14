Local Listings
Local Doctor Recognized for Dedication and Kindness

By Karin McCay
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock doctor has been honored with a prestigious award.

Dr. Davor Vugrin, an oncologist, has been given the Lubbock County Medical Society’s highest award for 2021. The Hippocratic Award is named after Hippocrates, an ancient Greek physician considered by many to be the father of medicine.

Traditionally, the award is given to a physician who is considered a good and kind person and whose work is more important than self. If you have been watching our news through the years, you know Dr. Davor Vugrin has dedicated his life to fighting colon cancer across the South Plains.

Our congratulations to Dr. Davor Vugrin.

