Madagascar, the Musical! Coming to Buddy Holly Hall in 2022

Get ready to move it, move it!

Join Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria as they escape the New York Central Park Zoo to appear onstage in this live musical spectacular on Sunday, June 19th at 7:00 P.M.

While based on the Dreamworks movie, Madagascar The Musical Live! is for audiences of all ages that will cheer, dance, and laugh with this fun crew as they find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

The musical features new songs written for the stage, new characters, and dance moves!

You don’t want to miss this out-of-this-zoo experience of fun, friendship, and more!

An early-bird online presale will take place on Thursday, December 16, between 10:00 A.M. and 10:00 P.M. while tickets will be sold on Friday, December 17th at 10:00 A.M.

You may purchase tickets online at buddyhollyhall.com or etix.com, by calling (806) 792-8339 or in person at the Box Office.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is located at 1300 Mac Davis Ln.

