Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community

By 14 News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man said he received a text from his mother shortly before she lost her life in a tornado.

It said, “I Love You.”

Billy West of Madisonville told WFIE it was the last communication he would ever have from her.

West said his mother, Marcia Hall, and her sister, Carol Grisham, were in Hall’s home when the tornado hit Dawson Springs Friday night.

He rushed to the neighborhood and saw that his mother’s house was gone, but he could not find her or his aunt until the next morning.

“We found them Saturday morning, probably 75-100 feet away from the house together,” West said.

West said the foundation was all that was left of the house, and a car was sitting where the kitchen was.

“I think sometimes, I think, ‘Mom, if y’all had just got in the car versus the house,’ she may have been here, but God only knows,” West said.

West’s brother and stepsister were standing over the rubble of their mother’s home, trying to process the same nightmare that so many families face in Kentucky after the tornado outbreak claimed the lives of more than 60 people.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Dawson Springs caused EF-3 damage at a minimum.

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
Police identify victim in fatal crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.
Lubbock Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor moves for acquittal on false statement charge, date set for hearing on $1.7 million forfeiture

Latest News

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke visits Lubbock for meet-and-greet
Beto O'Rourke meet and greet, Lubbock
A well-known pediatrician says travel with young children doesn't have to be overwhelming....
Tips on traveling with kids this holiday season
FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via...
OJ Simpson granted early parole discharge by Nevada Parole Board
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly...
Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default