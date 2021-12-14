More wind and warmth, then colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes in our weather highlight my forecast through the weekend. Winds and temperatures will increase ahead of an approaching weather system, with less wind and warmth to follow.

This afternoon a little more of a breeze, a little warmer afternoon, a little more cloud cover.

Highs will peak in the 70s, ranging from near 70 degrees in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 80 degrees in the far eastern viewing area.

A mostly cloudy sky and a breeze will lead to mild temperatures tonight, for the time of year.

Very mild temperatures for the season tonight, with lows nearer to the average high than the low for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Lows will be in the 40s and 50s, ranging from the mid-40s in the northwest to the upper 50s in the southeast.

Tonight partly cloudy, light breeze, and chilly. Temperatures will dip in to the 30s and 40s around sunrise tomorrow.

More wind and warmth tomorrow. The day will begin generally cloudy and there may be areas of fog. Wednesday afternoon will be partly cloudy, windy, dusty, and warm. Highs generally will hit the 70s and may approach 80 degrees in the eastern viewing area (east of the Caprock).

Wednesday afternoon winds may gust near or greater than 50 mph. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are likely. It's definitely a NO BURN DAY. (KCBD First Alert)

The wind Wednesday afternoon may gust near or greater than 50 mph. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are likely. It's definitely a NO BURN DAY due to the expected critical grassland fire danger.

In blowing dust areas of low visibility, perhaps near zero at times, are possible Wednesday afternoon.

The warmth and wind will be followed by a strong cold front late Wednesday.

Behind the front, Thursday and Friday morning lows will drop into the 30s, and afternoon highs will be in the 60s. That is still mild for the end of Autumn. Winter officially begins with the Winter Solstice next Tuesday.

Data yesterday hinted at possible light showers Saturday and Sunday. Possibly wintry showers at times. Data now indicates the storm system will take a more southerly track. So, as of now, showers are not expected in the KCBD viewing area.

Heading into the weekend, however, temperatures will drop. Lows in the 30s and even 20s are anticipated for Lubbock. A high in the 40s is likely Saturday and in the 50s Sunday.

US Tornado Trend

We have what is considered a reliable count of US tornadoes since 1950.

The total number of tornadoes (F0 to F5) reported from 1950 to 1994 (before Doppler Weather Radar). Experts attribute the increase to more public and first responder awareness, better detection, and more and better reporting. (KCBD First Alert)

The first graph shows an increase in the total number of tornadoes (F0 to F5) from 1950 to before the rollout of Doppler Weather Radar. Experts who study this attribute the increase not to an increase in the number of tornadoes occurring, but to the public and first responders becoming more aware of severe weather, to better detection, and to more and better reporting.

Total number of tornadoes (F/EF0 -F/EF5) reported from 1995, when Doppler Weather Radar coverage became significant, to 2020. (KCBD First Alert)

The second graph shows the total number of tornadoes (F/EF0 -F/EF5) since 1995, when Doppler Weather Radar coverage became significant. (More about the radar here: https://www.weather.gov/iwx/wsr_88d).

What these graphs don’t show is there has been a slight increase in weak tornadoes and a slight decrease in violent (the strongest) tornadoes.

Lubbock Climatology

72°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 17 degrees above the average high for the date, December 13. The record high for the date is 79° (in 1921).

39° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s December 14 average low is 28° and the high 55°. The record low for the date is 8° (set in 1919 and tied in 1987) and the record high 82° (set in 2010).

Lubbock’s total December precipitation is a trace, 0.30″ below the month-to-date average. The year-to-date total is 20.32″, which is 2.44″ above average and 1.99″ above the average annual precipitation.

This is the time of year of the earliest sunsets and latest sunrises, near the Winter Solstice (next Tuesday).

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 5:40 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:45 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 5:41 PM CDT. That’s one minute later than todays.

