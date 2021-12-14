Local Listings
South Loop at Indiana Ave. closed at 9 a.m. Wed. for crash investigation

TxDOT sign in Lubbock on road closure at South Loop 289 and Indiana Ave.
TxDOT sign in Lubbock on road closure at South Loop 289 and Indiana Ave.(TxDOT)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct four follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday, December 15th.

The unit will start its investigations beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Loop 289. The unit will begin with the eastbound main lanes before moving on to the eastbound access road. Traffic will be diverted during that time.

The second investigation will take place on the Marsha Sharp Freeway westbound access road and the I-27 northbound access road. The exit ramp from Parkway Drive will be closed, with northbound access traffic being diverted East onto Parkway Drive.

The third investigation will be in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive with the westbound lanes of Parkway Drive being diverted to the Idalou Road exit.

The fourth investigation will take place at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue A. All traffic will be diverted around this intersection.

These mapping operations are expected to last until 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Police Department.

