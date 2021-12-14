Wreath laying in honor of veterans' sacrifice by DAR.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, December 15th, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will lay a wreath to remember those who first fought for American Freedom.

The memorial service is open to the public and will be held at the Lubbock War Memorial on 82nd Street and Nashville Avenue.

The DAR places a wreath at the War Memorial every year to honor the sacrifices of the brave Americans who paved the way for freedom throughout the world and remind us that freedom is not free; it comes at a cost that few will ever know.

For more information, you may contact DAR Secretary Pat Cowan at (806) 894-6364.

