Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Wreath laying in honor of Veterans’ sacrifice by DAR

Wreath laying in honor of veterans' sacrifice by DAR.
Wreath laying in honor of veterans' sacrifice by DAR.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, December 15th, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will lay a wreath to remember those who first fought for American Freedom.

The memorial service is open to the public and will be held at the Lubbock War Memorial on 82nd Street and Nashville Avenue.

The DAR places a wreath at the War Memorial every year to honor the sacrifices of the brave Americans who paved the way for freedom throughout the world and remind us that freedom is not free; it comes at a cost that few will ever know.

For more information, you may contact DAR Secretary Pat Cowan at (806) 894-6364.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
Police identify victim in fatal crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.
Lubbock Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor moves for acquittal on false statement charge, date set for hearing on $1.7 million forfeiture

Latest News

(Source: Home Depot)
Disaster Relief volunteers of NWTX loading +200 flood buckets
Media Release: Madagascar The Musical Live! Coming to Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts &...
Madagascar, the Musical! Coming to Buddy Holly Hall in 2022
The 22nd-anniversary production of the Nazareth Christmas Pageant will be staged on December...
Holy Family Catholic Church hosts 22nd Nazareth Christmas Pageant
South Plains Community Action Association hosting Holiday Festival
South Plains Community Action Association hosting Holiday Festival