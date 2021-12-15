1 injured after collision between SUV and motorcycle, traffic diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 9:35 p.m. LPD received a call about a collision between a Black Chevy Tahoe and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver reported serious injuries and was taken to UMC.

All east and westbound lanes are closed at that intersection. Officers are diverting traffic to the neighborhood road on 98th street.

This is developing information.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.