1 injured after collision between SUV and motorcycle, traffic diverted

98th and Savannah Ave.
98th and Savannah Ave.(Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 9:35 p.m. LPD received a call about a collision between a Black Chevy Tahoe and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver reported serious injuries and was taken to UMC.

All east and westbound lanes are closed at that intersection. Officers are diverting traffic to the neighborhood road on 98th street.

This is developing information.

