#25 Red Raider tops Arkansas State

Kevin McCullar led the way with 21 for the Red Raiders.
Kevin McCullar led the way with 21 for the Red Raiders.(Michael Conroy)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In their first game since getting ranked in the Top 25, the 25th ranked Red Raiders held off Arkansas State 75-62 Tuesday evening to move to 8-1 on the season.

Adonis Arms scored 15 coming off the bench for Texas Tech.

Bryson Williams added 12.

Davion Warren chipped in 11.

Texas Tech now goes on the road to face #5 Gonzaga at Noon Saturday in Phoenix.

