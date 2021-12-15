Local Listings
$25 Walmart giftcards for first 100 Families at Vaccine Pop-Up

The flu season is in full swing and health experts are encouraging people to not only get a...
The flu season is in full swing and health experts are encouraging people to not only get a COVID-19 vaccination but also a flu shot.(WJRT)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, December 17, between 10:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M., Lubbock residents and others can get the COVID-19 shots as well as the flu shot - free of charge - at a vaccination clinic that will open to the public at Caprock Home Health Services (8806 University Ave.)

The clinic is a joint effort between Caprock, Amerigroup Texas, Hub City Outreach Center, and United Supermarkets,

Hub City will provide $25 Walmart gift cards to the first 100 families that arrive for their vaccines, as well as hygiene kits to everyone attending. All three COVID vaccine brands (BioNTech Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) will be available at the clinic, as well as COVID boosters and flu vaccines.

People don’t need to be Caprock staff members or Amerigroup members to receive the vaccine at the clinic.

It will be provided at no cost, completely free, even for those without insurance.

