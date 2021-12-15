Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats.

The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that water can get to the computer through liquid spilled onto the back seat, or from a leaky body seam.

That can cause the computer to shut down and reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash.

VW says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will install a cover to protect the computers and seal an underbody seam at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LUBBOCK POLICE
Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
Brandon Hopper, 34, of Lubbock was arrested after a routine traffic stop led Levelland K9 Luna...
New Levelland K9 finds 78g of meth during routine traffic stop
98th and Savannah Ave.
1 injured after collision between SUV and motorcycle, traffic diverted
Santiago Alberto Williams, 29, of O'Donnell
Federal trial set for O’Donnell man charged with possessing photos of child, animal sexual abuse
Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the...
Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the courts

Latest News

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
UMC Calls for Donations for Annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party
UMC asks for donations for annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky landscape
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims