The Best Christmas Gift for a Child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 10-day countdown starts tomorrow with 10 days until Christmas.

If you are stressed over finding the perfect toy for a child, Dr. Tammy Camp, a local pediatrician, puts it all in perspective. She says, “It doesn’t really matter how expensive that toy is, or just even looking for the greatest educational value. The most important thing is that you get something that you can actually play with your child when you get it.”

Dr. Camp adds “don’t be fooled by the notion that the new electronic version of an old traditional toy is better because it’s more challenging. The American Academy of Pediatrics says that’s not true. Instead, virtual games may be harmful if they decrease the amount of social interaction a child has with family.”

Bikes are always a great gift, but she says only if that gift comes with safety gear. She explains, “That bicycle, or skateboard or a scooter, any of those things, make sure you buy the other protective equipment that goes with it, especially a helmet, because your head has that most important organ that we all need.”

Another safety concern, she says make sure any gift that comes with button batteries is safely secured so a small child will not swallow it. The same goes for high-powered magnets. She says, “Those magnets, if it’s more than one, they can stick together, and they can fuse the intestinal lining together between the two magnets to where it can actually cause erosion of the wall of the intestine or the gastric stomach.”

Pull toys should have cords that are no more than 12 inches long to prevent strangulation.

Also, be sure to follow the age-appropriate number on any gift for a child.

But most of all, she says, remember that the best Christmas gift goes back to the basics. “You know, having something small to unwrap under the tree is fabulous. But it really matters that you spend time within and that you go and build memories. Those are the things that your child is going to carry with them for the rest of their life.”

