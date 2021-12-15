Local Listings
Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

