Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

City Council weighs choice for power prices

Lubbock City Council heard a presentation on deregulating LP&L and giving customers a choice of electrical suppliers

Council members say customers would need to be well informed because the city would not be able to opt out again

City Council weighs choice to bring electric competition back to Lubbock

1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash in South Lubbock

Officers responded to a crash between an SUV and motorcycle near 98th and Savannah around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries

1 injured after collision between SUV and motorcycle, traffic diverted

Texas AG joins Lubbock ISD fight against mandates

The Texas Attorney General’s Office joined Lubbock ISD’s lawsuit against federal COVID mandates for pre-k staff and volunteers

The lawsuit says the government is overstepping its authority

Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the courts

