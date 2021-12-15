Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
City Council weighs choice for power prices
- Lubbock City Council heard a presentation on deregulating LP&L and giving customers a choice of electrical suppliers
- Council members say customers would need to be well informed because the city would not be able to opt out again
- Read more here: City Council weighs choice to bring electric competition back to Lubbock
1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
- Officers responded to a crash between an SUV and motorcycle near 98th and Savannah around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries
- Details here: 1 injured after collision between SUV and motorcycle, traffic diverted
Texas AG joins Lubbock ISD fight against mandates
- The Texas Attorney General’s Office joined Lubbock ISD’s lawsuit against federal COVID mandates for pre-k staff and volunteers
- The lawsuit says the government is overstepping its authority
- Here’s a deep dive into the lawsuit: Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the courts
