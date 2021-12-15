Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter after deadly October pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a woman accused of failing to stop and render aid after she hit and killed a pedestrian with her car in early October.

Christina Hernandez, 50, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, investigators say Hernandez was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street approaching the intersection at Ave. U just before 1 a.m. when she reportedly struck Jacoby Springfield, 20. Police say Springfield was legally crossing 82nd Street at the crosswalk. The police report reveals Hernandez ran the red light and drove away from the scene.

Springfield was taken to UMC with serious injuries where he later died.

Officers later arrested Hernandez in the 2700 block of East Slaton Highway.

Hernandez has since been released from jail.

