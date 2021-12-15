El Paso man wanted for Houston murder arrested in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An El Paso man who was wanted for a 2016 murder in Houston was arrested in Lubbock on Monday.

Jacob Hoover, 26, is accused of throwing a woman named Shelby Bustamante out of a pickup on the I-45 flyover in Houston. Court records show Hoover was suspected of being intoxicated and got into a fight with the victim. He is then accused of pushing her out of the truck and running her over.

Court documents say Hoover told police he kicked her out of his pickup after pushing her head against the passenger side window and saw another vehicle hit her in his rearview mirror, then tried to chase down the other vehicle. Investigators reported there was no traffic surveillance evidence to prove this.

Also, the report shows Bustamante was not hit by a vehicle at a high rate of speed. She was run over at a slow speed, then the tire marks on her clothing show the vehicle reversed back over her, the report revealed. The tire tread on her clothing matched Hoover’s tires on the pickup he was driving.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Hoover in 2019. He was out on bond and court documents show Hoover violated his bond condition. The document shows Hoover obtained a GPS device through pre-trial services and the battery on the device was dead for four hours. The document was signed by the presiding judge on Dec. 7, 2021.

On Monday, Lubbock police were performing a welfare check near 35th and Gary Ave. when they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen. When they spoke to Hoover, they learned there was an outstanding warrant in Harris County for homicide. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center without a bond.

