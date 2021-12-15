Gifts needed for Women’s Protective Services

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Women’s Protective Services is asking for gift donations for families affected by domestic violence.

Specifically, the non-profit is looking for house shoes, nail polish, makeup, baby bottles, blankets and pacifiers. Children and teens are also in need of art sets, dolls, sports equipment, headphones, action figures and Lego sets.

New, unwrapped items may be dropped off at several locations including: FOX34 at 9800 University Ave.; A Beautiful Mess at 2202 Ave. Q; Llano Estacado Cattle Co. at 4404 122nd St.; and Signature Stag at 7320 Milwaukee Ave. #700.

WPS Christmas Gift Drive (Women's Protective Services)

