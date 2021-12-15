I Beat Pete: Annual Santa Land Challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year taking on Lubbock Parks & Recreation, we got in a bucket truck and went up 35-40 feet and then 60-65 feet to throw sports equipment into baskets to help Santa out.

Santa Land is open through December 23rd 6pm to 10pm inside Mackenzie Park.Just 7 challenges left to reach 1,000.It’s been an amazing journey doing challenges to promote sports, games, athletes and events in our area.I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

