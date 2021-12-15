Local Listings
I Beat Pete: Annual Santa Land Challenge
I Beat Pete: Annual Santa Land Challenge(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year taking on Lubbock Parks & Recreation, we got in a bucket truck and went up 35-40 feet and then 60-65 feet to throw sports equipment into baskets to help Santa out.

I Beat Pete Challenge #992 and #993 Annual Santa Land Challenge This year taking on Lubbock Parks & Recreation, we got in a bucket truck and went up 35-40 feet and then 60-65 feet to throw sports equipment into baskets to help Santa out. We always love the Santa Land challenge. Just 7 challenges left to reach 1,000. It’s been an amazing journey doing challenges to promote athletes, sports, games and events in our area. I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

We always love the Santa Land challenge.

Santa Land is open through December 23rd 6pm to 10pm inside Mackenzie Park.Just 7 challenges left to reach 1,000.It’s been an amazing journey doing challenges to promote sports, games, athletes and events in our area.I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

