KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Santiago

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Santiago, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a four-year-old mixed breed.

Staff says he is super sweet, but a little shy. He likes other dogs and likes to go outside, but often times stay by himself. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you want to give Santiago a home for the holidays, his adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

