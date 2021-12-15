Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Santiago

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Santiago, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a four-year-old mixed breed.

Staff says he is super sweet, but a little shy. He likes other dogs and likes to go outside, but often times stay by himself. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you want to give Santiago a home for the holidays, his adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spirit.

