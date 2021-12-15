Local Listings
Lubbock Matadors bring NPSL Soccer to the Hub City
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Soccer fans in Lubbock will have a local Minor League Team to call their own when the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club brings a National Premier Soccer League to begin playing in May 2022.

The Matadors are led by an experienced group of management executives, Texas Tech Alumni, soccer entrepreneurs, Lubbock business owners, and community leaders. The team will be a combination of top players recruited from around the country as well as local players.

The Matadors will play with around 100 teams from all around the country and play in the NPSL Lone Star Conference.

“We will bring the world’s game to the Hub City by successfully establishing the Lubbock Matadors as a key member of the community, providing quality, affordable entertainment and high-level men’s soccer in a great stadium while introducing Lubbock Matadors players as ambassadors for the beautiful game and positive role models for Lubbock youth,” Managing Partner Michael Hitchcock said.

For more information on the Lubbock Matadors, NPSL, and more, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

